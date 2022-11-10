Enjoy that sunshine!

Nicole is on the way
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, mild. High 64 (60-66) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

High pressure gives us mostly sunny again today with above average temperatures.

Clouds increase tonight.

A front moving in from the west and moisture associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole,

moving in from the south, will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

The rain could be heavy with accumulations of 1-3″.

As the front/lows exit cooler air will be moving in. We’ll have some lingering mixed showers

Sunday.

We get partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, but it’s going to be cold with highs near 40.

We’ll get another round of clouds and showers Wednesday.

