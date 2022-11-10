How Broome County for Aging is helping Family Caregivers in the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, on Nov. 10 the Broome County Office for Aging Caregiver Services held a special presentation at the Broome County Library to help caregivers in the community.

Caseworker and caregiver specialist for Broome County Office for Aging Danielle Shaeffer said this program informs caregivers of several services that can help them along the way including, the opportunity to learn about community resources, and programs which can help them in caring for their loved ones.

Shaeffer said this program will cover different topic such as overviews of programs and services at the Office for Aging and the importance of self-care practices.

“With caregiver services at the office for aging I think this is really a snippet of what we do we provide referrals to outside agencies depending on the client’s situation in regard to really getting them connected and even with other caregivers as well. I think that’s extremely important so people can relate to one another” said Danielle Shaeffer.

For more information on Caregiver services please call (607) 778-2411 or visit www.gobroomecounty.com/senior.

