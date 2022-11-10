Johnson City Senior Center honors veterans in special luncheon ahead of Veteran’s Day

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Ahead of Veteran’s Day, the Johnson City Senior Center welcomed local veterans to honor them with a warm meal and thank them for their service.

“We have a big lunch and lots of veterans here. The veterans are getting a red white and blue ribbon to denote them as a veteran,” said JC Senior Center Executive Director Kim Robinson. “We’re just thrilled to have them here to honor them for their service and dedication.”

Army veteran, Robert Cantales, is one of many who were being recognized at the special luncheon. He said he appreciates being recognized for his service but most importantly, he appreciates those who have made hard sacrifices to serve our country.

“I’m a dentist and right out of dental school I went to Fort Sill in Oklahoma and served there for two years,” said Cantales. “When I came home, I served two years in the Reserves. It’s a good feeling that you’re remembered for your service. I’m appreciative of the people who actually went out there and put it on the line.”

Air Force Vietnam era veteran Raymond Baker shared the importance of honoring veterans not just on Veteran’s Day, but all year round. He said some veterans don’t receive the recognition they deserve at all.

“There is a group of veterans that don’t get much recognition and those are veterans that fought in the war, but they were U.S. citizens that fought in someone else’s army. My father for example, he fought with the Canadian army and he was a U.S. citizen, but he got no recognition from the U.S. or Canada,” said Baker. “You can teach youngsters the importance of what the veterans have done for you. You never know what your risk may be and for some veterans -- they didn’t come back, and it’s important to understand and appreciate that.”

