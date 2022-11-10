Maine-Endwell’s L’Amoreaux commits to Fairfield women’s basketball

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell senior guard Kaety L’Amoreaux signed her letter of intent to Fairfield University on Wednesday afternoon. L’Amoreaux has been a force for the Spartans girls’ basketball team in 2021-2022, scoring 29.4 points a game and leading her team to a Section 4 Class A Championship.

L’Amoreaux chose Fairfield over offers from Fordham, Cornell, Marist, and others. She said the reason for the commitment stems from her relationship to the Fairfield coaching staff, led by head coach Carly Thibault-Dudonis.

L’Amoreaux will join the Stags for the 2023-2024 season.

