Male stabbed on Lydia Steet in Binghamton

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A person was stabbed in Binghamton Thursday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News yellow-caution tape was put up around Lydia Street after one male was stabbed. Binghamton Police and an ambulance responded to the incident.

Dispatchers could not disclose the condition of the victim.

Binghamton Police were unable to comment on the stabbing as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

