No injuries reported in Binghamton fire

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews respond to a house fire at 5 Edwards St. in Binghamton Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Binghamton fire officials told 12 News the fire was put out within 10 minutes. There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

The fire, while under investigation, began in a second floor bedroom, officials said.

Crews noted that the home suffered water and smoke damage on the first and second floors.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Skeletal remains found in Elmira
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
Webb leads race for NY-52 State Senate

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns
Sisterhood of Service: The bonds of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14
Sisterhood of Service: The bonds of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress