No injuries reported in Binghamton fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews respond to a house fire at 5 Edwards St. in Binghamton Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Binghamton fire officials told 12 News the fire was put out within 10 minutes. There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

The fire, while under investigation, began in a second floor bedroom, officials said.

Crews noted that the home suffered water and smoke damage on the first and second floors.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.