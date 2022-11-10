Pair of Vestal softball players, Wang, Brady, sign letters of intent to St. Bonaventure

By Jacob Russo
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Two Vestal softball players, catcher Kelsey Brady and pitcher/infield Kymora Wang signed their letters of intent to commit to the St. Bonaventure softball team. This comes after the Vestal softball team reached the Class A State final in 2022.

Making the jump from high school to college can be a tough one, but it’s not always a college commit has a high school teammate joining them for the ride.

“It’s definitely great knowing that I’m going to have someone that I know, and not everything is going to be new,” Wang said. “Knowing that Kelsey is going to be there with me, it’s great having that support.”

“It’s amazing, having her with me has made this whole process so much smoother,” Brady added. “Having her by my side is unreal, and it’s so great to have a fellow golden bear come with me to St. Bonaventure.”

Wang and Brady will join the Bonnies for the 2023-2024 season.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Skeletal remains found in Elmira
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
Webb leads race for NY-52 State Senate

Latest News

Maine-Endwell’s L’Amoreaux commits to Fairfield women’s basketball
Pair of Vestal softball players, Wang, Brady, sign letters of intent to St. Bonaventure
Maine-Endwell guard Kaety L'Amoreaux (4) prepares for an offensive possession in her team's...
Maine-Endwell’s L’Amoreaux commits to Fairfield women’s basketball
New York has made more than $500M in mobile sports betting since January