Pair of Vestal softball players, Wang, Brady, sign letters of intent to St. Bonaventure

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Two Vestal softball players, catcher Kelsey Brady and pitcher/infield Kymora Wang signed their letters of intent to commit to the St. Bonaventure softball team. This comes after the Vestal softball team reached the Class A State final in 2022.

Making the jump from high school to college can be a tough one, but it’s not always a college commit has a high school teammate joining them for the ride.

“It’s definitely great knowing that I’m going to have someone that I know, and not everything is going to be new,” Wang said. “Knowing that Kelsey is going to be there with me, it’s great having that support.”

“It’s amazing, having her with me has made this whole process so much smoother,” Brady added. “Having her by my side is unreal, and it’s so great to have a fellow golden bear come with me to St. Bonaventure.”

Wang and Brady will join the Bonnies for the 2023-2024 season.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.