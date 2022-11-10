Riley concedes to Molinaro in race for the new NY-19 Congressional District

(WBNG) -- Democrat Josh Riley has conceded in the race for the newly drawn NY-19 Congressional District to Republican Marc Molinaro.

“With the ballots cast, votes counted and campaign ended, let’s set aside our divisions and do our best to unite,” Riley tweeted. “It’s in that spirit that I wish Marc Molinaro much success as he goes to Congress to represent us.”

The Associated Press had called the race in favor of the Dutchess County Executive Wednesday. The New York State Board of Elections said Molinaro received 50.24% of the total vote, just a slight lead compared to Riley’s 48.08%.

Riley, who is an Endicott native, posted his full concession statement online. He said he was disappointed by the results but not discouraged.

Molinaro celebrated his victory but credited Riley for a hard-fought race in the still-maturing congressional district.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people in New York’s 19th Congressional District. I commend my opponent Josh Riley because running for office is incredibly challenging - and credit belongs to the individual who enters the arena,” said Molinaro. “Looking forward, my goal is to listen to, learn from and serve all of this district. Together we will focus on solutions to address inflation, crime, and mental health, along with having the best constituent services for Upstate New York. Thank you again. Corinne and I are incredibly grateful and I am honored to serve.”

The NY-19 Congressional District stretches from Ithaca to the New York and Massachusetts border. Molinaro will be the first congress member to serve in the district since the new congressional maps were approved.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.