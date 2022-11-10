Still tracking the risk of heavy rain Friday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mild. Low: 46-54.

Friday: Heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible. 2″-3″ for most. Wind gusts up to nearly 30 MPH. High: 60-67.

Tropical moisture will bring us the chance of some flash flooding. (WBNG)

Friday Night: Heavy rain. Risk of flash flooding. Low: 48-55.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. Temperatures fall throughout the day. High: 54. Low: 34.

Sunday: Very cold and cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 25.

Monday: Very chilly and cloudy. High: 38. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies and remaining cold. High: 39. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 43. Low: 25.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will move in as the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole move into the mid-Atlantic region. It will remain mild, with lows falling into the uppper-40s for most.

Friday will feature heavy rain showers, and some thunderstorms as well. Flash flooding will be a risk thanks to leaves clogging drainage pipes and sewers. Rainfall amounts will be between 1.5″-3″ for most across the region, although heavier amounts in localized areas cannot be ruled out. RIVER FLOODING WILL NOT BE A RISK. Download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app to stay up to date with the latest information.

Rain will continue Saturday as temperatures will drop as a cold front swings across the area. This will set off a major pattern change, with temperatures Sunday into the rest of the upcoming week struggling to reach the low-40s. Some rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out either, especially for Sunday.

