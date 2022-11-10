‘Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive’ returns Monday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Catholic Charities of Broome County, in partnership with iHeart Radio, has announced the return of its “Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive’ to help local families in need this holiday season.

The turkey drive will be held at the Town Square Plaza Walmart store starting Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18. The turkey drive is not limited to just turkeys -- donations of other fixings that go with a Thanksgiving dinner are also welcomed.

In 2021, over 2,000 families were helped through Catholic Charities Thanksgiving basket program.

“Thanksgiving is a time when we come together as a very generous community, with neighbor helping neighbor,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi. “We’re hoping our community once more will come out and help us this year raise turkeys. We have had nearly 3,000 families sign up this year for turkeys.”

Last year, Accardi said 3,500 turkeys were raised. This year, she said the goal is to raise 3,700 turkeys.

