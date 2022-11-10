‘Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive’ returns Monday

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Catholic Charities of Broome County, in partnership with iHeart Radio, has announced the return of its “Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive’ to help local families in need this holiday season.

The turkey drive will be held at the Town Square Plaza Walmart store starting Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18. The turkey drive is not limited to just turkeys -- donations of other fixings that go with a Thanksgiving dinner are also welcomed.

In 2021, over 2,000 families were helped through Catholic Charities Thanksgiving basket program.

“Thanksgiving is a time when we come together as a very generous community, with neighbor helping neighbor,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi. “We’re hoping our community once more will come out and help us this year raise turkeys. We have had nearly 3,000 families sign up this year for turkeys.”

Last year, Accardi said 3,500 turkeys were raised. This year, she said the goal is to raise 3,700 turkeys.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Skeletal remains found in Elmira
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
Webb leads race for NY-52 State Senate

Latest News

Vestal Town Board holds public meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road sewer system project
Vestal Town Board holds public meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road sewer system project
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation
Tioga County Historical Society welcomes ‘O’ Tannenbaum Holiday Showcase’
Johnson City Senior Center holds Veterans’ Recognition luncheon