Tioga County Historical Society welcomes ‘O’ Tannenbaum Holiday Showcase’

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit and over at the Tioga County Historical Society, a special holiday tradition is already in full swing.

The 20th annual “O’ Tannenbaum Holiday Showcase” held its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 5 and up until Saturday, Dec. 17 -- families can visit the beautiful holiday display and place a bid on their favorite holiday decorations.

There are more than 80 trees, wreaths and other items up for silent auction.

“We also have a very large gift shop down stairs that is sort of the ghost of the Hand of MAN,” said Tioga County Historical Society Executive Director Scott MacDonald. “If you’re someone in Tioga and you know the Hand of MAN, it would mean a lot. It’s a very long-standing organization or business that has retired, but Pat Hansen comes back and does the thing for us here.”

Live music can be enjoyed every Saturday and children can even write and mail letters to Santa.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also visit the holiday display on Saturdays at noon.

Proceeds made from the holiday silent auction will directly benefit the Tioga County Historical Society, located at 110 Front Street in Owego.

