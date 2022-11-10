Vestal Town Board holds public meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road sewer system project

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Town of Vestal held a public board meeting this evening at the Vestal Town Hall.

This marked the 2nd meeting regarding the Bunn Hill Road sewer project.

Dozens of members from the Vestal community came to question the installation of a sewage system that would be built along Bunn Hill Road.

Members were concerned about the process behind the sewer plan, stating the planning board did not approve the plan before bringing it to the board.

“It clearly states in the Vestal town code the planning board has to approve of these things before they come to the town board, and I think we are missing that piece; this should be working according to village code.” said a concerned resident.

During the meeting, Vestal locals also spoke on what this would imply for the Bunn Hill Road student housing complex.

When asked about the difference in numbers of the people for and against the Bunn Hill plans, town supervisor john Shaffer had this to say.

“I’ve never seen so much mistrust, you know the thing about having your own opinion, which is great you are entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to create your own facts.” said John Schaffer.

No vote was made this evening as the board postponed voting on any motions until engineers look over plans and procedures for the sewer system.

