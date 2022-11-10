Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) - During the 11 p.m. newscast on Nov. 9, 12 News had a crew on scene for a structure fire in the Town of Fenton.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 9 p.m. for the structure at 164 Dumas Hill Rd.

When it comes to the response, fire departments from Chenango Bridge, Five Mile Point, Broome County Fire Investigators, Eastern Broome EMS, and Broome Ambulance.

As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 9, there is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.

