Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation

The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) - During the 11 p.m. newscast on Nov. 9, 12 News had a crew on scene for a structure fire in the Town of Fenton.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 9 p.m. for the structure at 164 Dumas Hill Rd.

When it comes to the response, fire departments from Chenango Bridge, Five Mile Point, Broome County Fire Investigators, Eastern Broome EMS, and Broome Ambulance.

As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 9, there is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Skeletal remains found in Elmira
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
Webb leads race for NY-52 State Senate

Latest News

Vestal Town Board holds public meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road sewer system project
Vestal Town Board holds public meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road sewer system project
Tioga County Historical Society welcomes ‘O’ Tannenbaum Holiday Showcase’
‘Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive’ returns Monday
Johnson City Senior Center holds Veterans’ Recognition luncheon