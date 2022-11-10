Windsor man found guilty of multiple weapons charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Broome County jury found a Windsor man guilty on multiple weapons charges.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said 46-year-old Jamie I. Crowley was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree charge, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He was also found guilty of two counts of menacing in the second degree.

Crowley was shot by Broome County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tommy Tran at the Windsor residence on Cascade Valley Road when he pointed a weapon at law enforcement on July 3, 2021. Crowley was shot in the shoulder and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

A search of Crowley’s residence uncovered more illegal firearms, the district attorney’s office noted.

“Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Tran acted lawfully and in conformity with the policies and procedures of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “This could have ended in tragedy. The defendant approached the Deputies pointing a weapon. We will continue to support the brave men and women of law enforcement who respond to dangerous situations daily.”

Crowley will be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.

