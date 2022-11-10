The women of Vietnam: Veterans recognized on Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The historic all-female trip for the Twin Tiers Honor Flight featured veterans from multiple wars and conflicts in our nation’s history.

One particular group, Vietnam Veterans, received special recognition for their service, something they did not get nearly 50 years ago.

More than 265,000 women served in the military during the Vietnam War. All had to be volunteers, and like their male counterparts, they did so for a variety of reasons.

“My brother was in Vietnam and that made my mom very sad,” said Army Veteran Norma Bergmann. “I figured I would enlist, go to Vietnam and bring him home; I was young and naive, and I thought I could go over there and rescue him.”

“My father had become sick and there was no money for me to go to school and I definitely was not going to be a waitress or work in any of that type of employment,” said Army Veteran Carol Sales who ended up working at the Pentagon. “It took some convincing with my father to let me join because I was only 18 at the time but finally, I broke him down.”

Women served in a number of ways from healthcare to communications, even intelligence and administrative positions.

For those who were nurses, they saw firsthand the cost of war.

“Some of them were in really bad shape so you tried to keep them stable, but some had been prisoners of war, some had been injured,” said Army Veteran Nina Davis who worked at Walter Reed Hospital. “There were a lot of different types of injuries: mental and physical.

“I worked in the burn unit so guys with the napalm burns, I was there for several months and that was very heartbreaking,” said Bergmann. “I thought the smell would never leave my head of those poor men.”

“I tried to be the smiling face of America when they returned,” said Davis.

The Vietnam Women’s Memorial was added and dedicated in 1993. The one-ton, 6-foot 8-inch sculpture portrays three women, one of whom is caring for a wounded male soldier. In the surrounding site, eight yellowwood trees were planted to symbolize the eight women whose names are on the wall.

“It tugged at my heart because even though I didn’t go to Vietnam, I saw a lot of sadness and a lot of wounded men and that just brought back a lot of memories for me,” said Bergmann, reflecting on seeing the memorial.

During Mission 14, a special honor was bestowed upon the women who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

Sergeant First Class Crystal Curry, an event coordinator with the Vietnam War Commemoration, took time to recognize the barriers these women broke.

“The way for female service today has been paved with your dedication and courageousness, with your sacrifices you made in protecting our nation’s freedom. Thank you for your contributions, large and small, your leadership and your legacy,” said Curry.

One by one, each Vietnam Veteran received a Commemoration Lapel Pin, embossed with the phrase, “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”

“‘One of the most painful chapters in our history was Vietnam,’” read Curry, quoting President Barack Obama, “‘You were often blamed for a war you did not start when you should have been commended for serving your country with valor. You were sometimes blamed for misdeeds of a few when the honorable service of the many should have been praised.’”

And it was not just military officials honoring their service.

“As we were approaching the Vietnam Memorial, two little boys came up to me and shook my hand and thanked me for my service and we took a picture with them,” said Army Veteran Rose Faughnan. “It was just so precious, it really was, just a special moment.”

