Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect

Police said it took 2 hours for the suspect to surrender
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Lydia Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers charged Joseph M. Irons, 38, of Binghamton with assault in the first degree for the non-fatal stabbing.

Police were dispatched to 22 Lydia St. around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a victim who had been stabbed. Officers found the victim with stab wounds to his head and neck. The victim told police that had known the suspect and told them that Irons lived at 26 Lydia St. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers encountered Irons on the second-floor exterior porch at 26 Lydia St. and noted that he refused to surrender to uniformed officers. However, after two hours of conversing with Irons, officers managed to get him to surrender without incident.

Irons was remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Three long guns were found in the residence. The police department said an Extreme Risk Protection Order will be requested regarding the weapons that Irons’ owns. ERPOs are issued when police believe someone is dangerous to themselves or others. They exist under New York State’s Red Flag Laws.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission
Male stabbed on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Binghamton crews respond to overnight apartment fire
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation
Windsor man found guilty of multiple weapons charges

Latest News

What does service mean to you? Women of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 share perspective
SUNY Broome reflects on veterans that made up 1st student body in 1946
Rare Asian elephant twins born at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse
Binghamton women’s basketball opens Division 1 play with 76-61 win over Army