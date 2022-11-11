Binghamton women’s basketball opens Division 1 play with 76-61 win over Army

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Four different Binghamton players scored double-digits as the Bearcats secured their second win of the season, 76-61 over the Army Black Knights.

The 76 points scored is the Bearcats’ highest total since they scored 104 points against Mansfield last season. Senior Denai Bowman led the attack with 17 points, shooting 50% from the field. She also added five assists, four steals, three rebounds, and two blocks. Senior Clare Traeger notched her third career double-double, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Redshirt freshmen guards Jadyn Weltz and Ella Wanzer each finished with 15 points. It was a career-high for Weltz, who also had six assists. Wanzer tied her career high, going 4-for-7 from three-point range in the process.

It was the final quarter of the game that propelled Binghamton to victory. The Black Knights were up 43-41 with 2:12 left in the third period. From there the Bearcats went on a 7-0 run to take a 48-43 lead with one quarter left to go.

Binghamton’s next game will be on the road against Syracuse. Tip-off from the JMA Wireless Dome is at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 14

