Broome County Legislature passes fifth straight property tax cut as part of 2023 adopted budget

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the Broome County Legislature, the Broome County Legislature held a Special Session on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. where they adopted the 2023 Broome County Budget.

The adoption of the budget includes the fifth consecutive property tax cut for residents while maintaining all vital County services.

“Whenever we can put money back in the hands of our residents, we should take that opportunity,” said Chairman & 5th District Legislator Dan J. Reynolds. “Cutting property taxes, investing in infrastructure and public safety are critical, and we’re proud to keep providing quality services to residents.”

“We were able to work closely with the County Executive, Department Heads and the Office of Management and Budget,” said 1st District Legislator and Finance Committee Chair Steve Flagg. “We’ve been commended for responsible budgeting because we keep a close eye on expenses and revenues to make realistic projections each year.”

Throughout the month of October, the Legislature met with every County Department and went line-by-line through the budget.

After each Department presented their budget to the Legislature, a public hearing was held to accept comments on the proposed 2023 budget.

The adopted budget will now be sent to the County Executive who will hold a public hearing on the adopted budget. The date and time for the County Executive’s public hearing has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.