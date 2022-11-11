Drugs, loaded weapon found in Binghamton residence, arrests made

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Drugs and a weapon were found following a raid at a residence at 29 Double Day St. in Binghamton.

On Nov. 10, Binghamton SWAT and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant and recovered a loaded handgun, 38 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine and $1,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Drug paraphernalia was also used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances, authorities said.

(WBNG)

The Special Investigations Unit Task Force said the following suspects were arrested:

Ike D. Dismel, 53:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (three counts)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Patrice A. Tiller, 43:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Christopher T. Griswold, 55:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)

