Drugs, loaded weapon found in Binghamton residence, arrests made

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Drugs and a weapon were found following a raid at a residence at 29 Double Day St. in Binghamton.

On Nov. 10, Binghamton SWAT and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant and recovered a loaded handgun, 38 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine and $1,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Drug paraphernalia was also used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances, authorities said.

(WBNG)

The Special Investigations Unit Task Force said the following suspects were arrested:

Ike D. Dismel, 53:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (three counts)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Patrice A. Tiller, 43:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Christopher T. Griswold, 55:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission
Male stabbed on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Binghamton crews respond to overnight apartment fire
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation
Windsor man found guilty of multiple weapons charges

Latest News

Endicott Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17 East in Deposit
What does service mean to you? Women of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 share perspective
Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect