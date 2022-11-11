Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17 East in Deposit

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash on Route 17 East at Exit 84 Friday afternoon.

According to Broome County dispatchers, New York State Police have requested to close a section of Route 17 East due to the crash. Dispatchers said there are no injuries involved.

As of 3:10 p.m., 511NY has not reported any traffic delays or concerns on its website.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission
Male stabbed on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Binghamton crews respond to overnight apartment fire
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation
Windsor man found guilty of multiple weapons charges

Latest News

Endicott Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain
What does service mean to you? Women of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 share perspective
Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect
SUNY Broome reflects on veterans that made up 1st student body in 1946