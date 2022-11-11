Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17 East in Deposit
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash on Route 17 East at Exit 84 Friday afternoon.
According to Broome County dispatchers, New York State Police have requested to close a section of Route 17 East due to the crash. Dispatchers said there are no injuries involved.
As of 3:10 p.m., 511NY has not reported any traffic delays or concerns on its website.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.