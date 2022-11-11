Endicott Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott has canceled its Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was canceled due to the rain. It was supposed to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Due to the weather the Veteran's Day Parade has been cancelled🇺🇸 Posted by Village Of Endicott on Friday, November 11, 2022

Rain is expected all through Friday afternoon and evening. For the latest on the forecast, please click here. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.