Endicott Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott has canceled its Veterans Day Parade.
The parade was canceled due to the rain. It was supposed to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
