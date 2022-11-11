Endicott Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott has canceled its Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was canceled due to the rain. It was supposed to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Due to the weather the Veteran's Day Parade has been cancelled🇺🇸

Posted by Village Of Endicott on Friday, November 11, 2022

Rain is expected all through Friday afternoon and evening. For the latest on the forecast, please click here. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission
Male stabbed on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Binghamton crews respond to overnight apartment fire
The fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. along Dumas Hill Rd in the Town of Fenton.
Wednesday night fire burns structure to its foundation
Windsor man found guilty of multiple weapons charges

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17 East in Deposit
What does service mean to you? Women of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 share perspective
Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect
SUNY Broome reflects on veterans that made up 1st student body in 1946