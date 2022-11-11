A gray and very wet day

Heavy rain possible
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .50-1.00″ 100% High 64 (60-66) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

A front moving in from the west and moisture associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole,

moving in from the south, will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms today into Saturday.

The rain could be heavy with accumulations of 1-3″.

As the front/lows exit cooler air will be moving in. We’ll have some lingering mixed showers

Saturday night into Sunday.

We get partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, but it’s going to be cold with highs near 40.

We’ll get another round of clouds and showers Wednesday and Thursday.

