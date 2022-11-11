Heavy rain continues Friday night

Tonight: Heavy rain showers. Winds up to near 30 MPH. Rainfall totals between 1″-1.5″. Low: 51-56.

Rain will continue to be heavy (WBNG)

Saturday: Rain showers. Temperatures falling during the day. High: 50-57.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low: 32-38.

Sunday: Very cold and cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 24.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 39. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies and remaining cold. High: 40. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers. High: 41. Low: 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 25.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Remaining cold. High: 37. Low: 22.

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy rain will continue throughout the night, with most locations getting an additional 1″-1.5″ of new rain. In addition to the rain, it will be gusty with winds nearing 30 MPH. Some isolated power outages can’t be ruled out.

Saturday will feature a front from the west crossing the region, setting off another round of rain showers. Temperatures will peak in the early morning hours before falling throughout the day. Total rainfall for the two days will be between 1.5″-3″.

Much colder air filters in, leading to the chance of seeing some snow showers mixed in with some rain on Sunday. Highs throughout the rest of the period will be below average, with highs for the week in the upper-30s and low-40s.

