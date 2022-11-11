Rare Asian elephant twins born at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse

The zoo said elephant twins are less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.
Nov. 11, 2022
SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- It’s a boy... and a boy!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse announced the birth of two male Asian elephant twins. The twins were born to parents Mali and Doc. on Oct. 24. They were born 10 hours apart.

The second calf weighed 17 pounds more than his 220-pound brother but was noticeably weaker, the zoo said, but the animal care team and veterinary staff were able to significantly improve the calf’s health.

“This is truly a historic moment for the zoo and our community,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told the zoo. “I couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional animal care team, the support of the veterinary staff and their tremendous dedication to Mali and the twins.”

The zoo said elephant twins are less than one% of elephant births worldwide.

“Of twin pregnancies, twins are often stillborn or are too weak to survive. Sometimes the mother elephant does not survive,” the zoo said. “To date, there has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins in the United States. The few successful twin births have only taken place in their range countries in Asia and Africa and nowhere else in the world.”

The twin elephants bring the elephant population at the zoo to eight.

