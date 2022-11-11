Section 4 sports launches sportsmanship initiative for athletes, coaches, fans

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - When it comes to high school sports, one of the most important tenants of the game Is sportsmanship. From the players, to the coaches, to the parents and fans in the stands, sportsmanship is vital to making sure the games are still able to be played. And it’s something that’s been slowly disappearing from the field, which has led to a referee shortage. Now moving forward, Section 4 is aiming to change that with its new sportsmanship initiative.

The section and executive director Bill Bryant want to change the way everyone is treated on the field and on the court. On Thursday night they hosted the first of a series of sportsmanship nights. Inviting coaches, players, and referees to Johnson City High School for presentations on how to be more sporting. With messages from athletes within the section on what everyone can do to make sports a better place for everyone in Section 4, with the goal being to improve sportsmanship throughout the Southern Tier.

“This past Fall we’ve had a number of instances with officials being followed to their vehicles, and some behavior on the field with coaches and players,” Bryant said. “And I just felt like it was time that we start doing something and start really looking hard into improving the sportsmanship here in Section 4.”

A follow-up session will be held next year, this time in four different areas: Elmira, Ithaca, Binghamton, and Oneonta. So the teams in the section can find the one closest to them and reduce travel time.

