SUNY Broome reflects on veterans that made up 1st student body in 1946

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Community College honored all who served in the military with a ceremony in the Calice Manufacturing Center on campus Friday morning.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm lead the ceremony and said it was important to thank veterans every day and not just on Veteran’s Day.

“Regardless of when you may have served, whether it was today, yesterday, or decades ago, our campus community is deeply appreciative of your service,” said Drumm.

“In 1946, when we opened our doors to 215 students at the New York State Institute of Applied Arts & Sciences at Binghamton, 63 of those students were World War 2 veterans like my dad,” said Drumm. “Since then, thousands of veterans from World War 2, the Korean War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm and the global war on terror, have included SUNY Broome as part of their journey”

Drumm noted that the student body and staff in comprised of veterans.

Several guests also spoke at the ceremony and shared their thoughts on Veterans Day.

