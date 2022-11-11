Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- According to the Waverly Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 12:35 p.m. officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Waverly Glen Park.

Investigating Officers responded to the location and with the assistance Waverly-Barton Fire Department, New York State Park Police and Forest Rangers and started a search and rescue effort.

Police found the body of a deceased male in the park Thursday evening. At this point, police do not expect foul play.

The family members of the deceased male have been notified of his death.

His death continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.