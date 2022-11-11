What does service mean to you? Women of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 share perspective

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- On this Veterans Day we conclude our coverage of Mission 14 of the Twin Tiers Honor Flight with a question posed to many of the female veterans who took part in this history-making trip.

What does service mean to you?

While a simple question on the surface, the answers illustrate a unique perspective that only those who have sworn to protect the stars and stripes can provide. Service is defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as: “The occupation or function of serving.”

A simple definition. But for the women of Mission 14, service is anything but.

“It means freedom,” said Air Force Veteran Stephanie Crane. “Protecting others and making sure that our life continues to go on step by step.”

“Commitment,” answered Patricia Holmstrom. “Commitment to do something more.”

“To make a difference,” Laura Smith chimed in. Holmstrom and Smith are both Army Veterans.

For many of the veterans, it’s about lending a helping hand.

“If you find somebody that needs your help, do it,” said Korean War Air Force Veteran Mary Lou McAvoy. “And it’s not just one person, it’s many.”

“Giving back to your community and the country,” replied Army Veteran Anne Ballard. “Trying to leave it a better place than when you found it.”

For others, service is about checking in on their fellow veterans.

“[It’s about] supporting my brothers and sisters,” said Army Veteran Terri Souder. “Doing whatever I can to spread the word about things like this that will help their lives get better.”

Some make it their mission to tell other women veterans’ stories and learn the history, so it will never be forgotten.

“That’s my way of honoring their service,” said Air Force Veteran Janice Gavern. “Continuing to honor their service by finding more of their history as the days pass.”

While visiting the monuments and memorials in Washington, the women were reminded about the cost of service.

“Service is dedication to the country,” said Air Force Veteran Megan Ballard. “Because you’re giving up potentially your life.”

“Doing what’s needed, no matter what the situation, no matter what the toll or the price,” said Army and Navy Veteran Nicole Elder. “Doing whatever is needed for other people.”

The women also said service is recognizing what Americans have continually fought for since the American Revolution.

“We owe something back to that freedom,” said Army Veteran Ruth Brown. “That’s what we’re doing in the military, we’re serving our country.”

“We have so many gifts that we don’t realize,” said Army Veteran Laura Terriquez-Kasey. “Many of us have no clue what it means to be part of a larger service to the country, so I think the women who have come on this honor flight trip really feel that sense of duty and honor.”

