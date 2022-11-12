A calmer night ahead

By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 33-39.

A few showers tonight, but most will remain dry.
Sunday: Very cold and cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 37-44.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 23-29.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly.  High: 41. Low: 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies and remaining cold. High: 40. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers. High: 38. Low: 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 23.

Friday: Cloudy and chilly. Remaining cold. High: 40. Low: 22.

Saturday: Cloudy. High: 37. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

We will once again see some rain showers across the region tonight, but they will be light. Rainfall will be less than .1″. It will be cold, with lows in the mid-30s.

A weak upper-level disturbance pushes across on Sunday, allowing us to see some rain and snow showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, with highs only reaching the low-40s.

The week ahead will feature well below average temperatures, with highs struggling to reach the low-40s. Another weak wave is expected by the middle of the week, giving us rain and snow showers

