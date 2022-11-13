Cold air moves in for the week

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds up to near 25 MPH. Low: 25-33.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 33-39.

Grab the winter coats for the start of the workweek! (WBNG)

Monday Night: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 22-30.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies and remaining cold. High: 39. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers. High: 42. Low: 33.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 23.

Friday: Cloudy with snow flurries. High: 36. Low: 19.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 34. Low: 24.

Sunday: Remaining cold and cloudy. High: 33. Low: 21.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold night is ahead for the region, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

A very cold stretch of weather arrives as we start the workweek, with temperatures throughout the seven-day period struggling to reach the low-40s. Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Wednesday is the day we are watching as a low-pressure system moves up the Atlantic coast. Snow showers and rain showers are possible. The amount of snow is leaning towards being less than an inch, but that could make roads slick for the evening commute. Lingering moisture Thursday will lead to more rain and snow showers.

The end of the workweek into the weekend is remaining cold, with highs in the low-30s.

