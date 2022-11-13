Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. In addition to the six dead, Erdogan said another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the blast, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, loaded weapon found in Binghamton residence, arrests made
Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board Meeting
Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board holds emergency meeting regarding faulty sewage digester
Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect
Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

Latest News

A voter arrives to vote at the Phoenix Art Museum on election day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat