Polar Plunge returns after three year hiatus

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) - Saturday, for the first time in three years, the Binghamton Polar Plunge returned with a splash!

Associate Director of Development for Special Olympics New York, Michaela Darbyshire, said organizers say the polar plunge is one of the most popular, profitable, and exciting fundraisers for Special Olympics New York.

She said this year’s campaign raised more than $70,000 to support the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Special Olympics not only provides sports opportunities for athletes, but it provides them with health opportunities. It provides them with the friendship, the joy, the laughter, and it gets them out with the community speaking with them and showing them that they’re way more than just athletes,” said Michaela Darbyshire

Darbyshire said she appreciates the continuous support and help from the community and can’t wait to do this again next year.

