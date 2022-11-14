6 months ago today, 10 Black people were killed at a Tops Market

BUFFALO (WBNG) -- It’s been six months since a violent racist shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo Tops Market.

Governor Kathy Hochul visited Buffalo Monday and reflected on the tragedy. Yet, Hochul said it was just as important now as it was then for Buffalonians to come together.

“We are stronger than we were before,” Governor Hochul said. “This tragedy was something we had to deal with at the moment, but if you think about the six months we just came through, it is a true statement that our spirits were not broken, our spirits were in fact lifted up.”

Hochul noted that the families of those who were killed will come to face additional grief amid the holiday season.

“We are going to now continue to forge a path forward and harken in a new beginning for Buffalo because we came together as one after this tragedy,” Hochul said. “It won’t define us forever, but people know to look at this time and say how he came through, what has to be so uniquely known as the Buffalo Way.”

The accused white shooter, who is from Conklin, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in connection to the May 14 shooting. The crime is punishable by the death penalty.

In October, Hochul said a memorial will be built for the victims of the shooting. Hochul, along with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission that will help advise a plan to build the memorial. Financial commitments to the project will be made by New York State and the City of Buffalo.

Three people were wounded in addition to those killed in the attack.

