BLAST presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ at the Cider Mill Stage

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier presents the heartwarming and hilarious, family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” at the Cider Mill Stage. The show opens Nov. 18 and runs for two weekends until Nov. 27.

All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (607)-321-9630.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.