Don’t let your home catch fire this winter! Here are some heating safety tips

(WBNG) -- It’s getting colder so that means you are likely to start turning on the heat in your home if you have not done so already.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services shared tips on its Facebook page on how you can stay safe this winter when you heat your home.

If you have a space heater, the Officer of Emergency services said you should keep flammable material such as curtains and bedding, away from it. The office recommended giving your space heater at least 3 feet of space from other objects. This is also recommended for wood stoves and furnaces.

For fireplaces, the office recommended you keep a glass or metal screen in front of it to prevent embers or sparks from causing a fire.

