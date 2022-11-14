Johnson City man gets prison for slashing his own child’s grandfather with knife, broken glass

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Johnson City man will go to prison for a domestic violence incident from earlier this year.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old David J. Maiella was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty to assault in the second degree, a violent felony.

Mailella admitted to cutting his child’s grandfather’s face with a knife and a piece of broken glass after he intervened in a domestic violence argument between Maiella and his child’s mother at a Pratt Avenue residence on Feb. 27, 2022.

The district attorney’s office noted that Maiella has a prior conviction for criminal possession of a firearm from 2016 in Albany County.

“Domestic calls are the most volatile situations that police respond to,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Fortunately, the Johnson City police quickly intervened before things could escalate even further.”

The case was investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mark Miner
Multiple crews respond to fire in Vestal
Drugs, loaded weapon found in Binghamton residence, arrests made
Polar Plunge returns after three year hiatus
Our Country Hearts holds annual Holiday Open House
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Cast of Over the River and Through the Woods
BLAST presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ at the Cider Mill Stage
Don’t let your home catch fire this winter! Here are some heating safety tips
Town of Union announces $1.5 American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program for startups, established businesses
Our Country Hearts holds annual Holiday Open House