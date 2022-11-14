Johnson City man gets prison for slashing his own child’s grandfather with knife, broken glass

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Johnson City man will go to prison for a domestic violence incident from earlier this year.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old David J. Maiella was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty to assault in the second degree, a violent felony.

Mailella admitted to cutting his child’s grandfather’s face with a knife and a piece of broken glass after he intervened in a domestic violence argument between Maiella and his child’s mother at a Pratt Avenue residence on Feb. 27, 2022.

The district attorney’s office noted that Maiella has a prior conviction for criminal possession of a firearm from 2016 in Albany County.

“Domestic calls are the most volatile situations that police respond to,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Fortunately, the Johnson City police quickly intervened before things could escalate even further.”

The case was investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.