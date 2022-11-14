Multiple crews respond to fire in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a residence located at 2317 Hemlock Lane in Vestal Saturday.

According to the Vestal Fire Department, the call came in at 11:01 p.m. Law enforcement on the scene confirmed heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the residence and quickly cleared the house -- determining no entrapment.

Vestal Fire Department stated due to the fire spreading rapidly through the interior of the home, the operation was moved outside the residence and eventually the fire was contained.

One individual was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not released.

A second fire at a residence located at 907 Oak Hill Avenue in Endicott was also reported around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Broome County Dispatch, New York State Police is investigating the cause of this fire.

12 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information. We will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.