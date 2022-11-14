Multiple crews respond to fire in Vestal

Courtesy: Mark Miner
Courtesy: Mark Miner(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a residence located at 2317 Hemlock Lane in Vestal Saturday.

According to the Vestal Fire Department, the call came in at 11:01 p.m. Law enforcement on the scene confirmed heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the residence and quickly cleared the house -- determining no entrapment.

Vestal Fire Department stated due to the fire spreading rapidly through the interior of the home, the operation was moved outside the residence and eventually the fire was contained.

One individual was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not released.

A second fire at a residence located at 907 Oak Hill Avenue in Endicott was also reported around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Broome County Dispatch, New York State Police is investigating the cause of this fire.

12 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information. We will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, loaded weapon found in Binghamton residence, arrests made
Polar Plunge returns after three year hiatus
Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board Meeting
Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board holds emergency meeting regarding faulty sewage digester
Arrest made in Lydia Street stabbing, ‘Extreme Risk Protection Order’ requested for suspect
Waverly Police discover body after search and rescue mission

Latest News

Our Country Hearts holds annual Holiday Open House
Ithaca defeats Cortland 34-17 to win the 63rd Cortaca Jug
Polar Plunge returns after three year hiatus
Maine-Endwell wins second-straight Section 4 title with big win over Norwich