Our Country Hearts holds annual Holiday Open House

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - After three days of holiday shopping fun Sunday, Our Country Hearts closed out its Holiday Open House.

The local store welcomed people all over New York to their annual extravaganza, where guests had the opportunity to enjoy sales, discounts, giveaways, basket raffles and more.

Owner of Our Country Hearts, Jason Shaw, said with the holidays getting closer, this is a perfect way to get New Yorkers into the holiday spirt.

“We get people from all over visiting the open house, which is kind of interesting because you’re seeing more people from Ithaca, even Syracuse come in and they’re happy to find a new place. I’m not always sure how they found out about us, but we’re always happy to have them here,” said Shaw.

He said although the open house may be over, guests are welcome to visit anytime.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.