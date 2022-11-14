‘Radium Girls’ opens Nov. 18

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --The Binghamton High School’s Serling Players proudly presents, “Radium Girls.”

Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter as she fights for her day in court.

Performances are Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen Foley Theatre.

General admission tickets are $5, and students/senior tickets are $3. Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour prior to curtain.

