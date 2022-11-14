Snow in the Storm Track 12 Forecast?

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with early snow showers. 20% High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

We get partly cloudy skies Monday with a few lingering lake effect snow showers. The

chance of snow decreases through the morning with light accumulations. Mixed clouds

tonight with light winds.

An approaching low will give us clouds Tuesday. Snow will hold off until the evening

and continue Tuesday night. This will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing

rain and rain. This will continue as rain and snow showers Wednesday with snow showers

Thursday.

Cold and quiet Friday and Saturday with highs near freezing.

A cold front will give us snow showers Sunday.

