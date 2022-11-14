Town of Union announces $1.5 American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program for startups, established businesses

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Town of Union Economic Development Office announced the creation and implementation of a new $1.5 million grant program on Monday.

The “Town of Union Local Development Corporation 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program” will help startup and established businesses and commercial property owners in the Town of Union area, including Endwell, Choconut Center, Union Center, West Corners, Westover and West Endicott.

The grant program is made up of five types of grant programs. The Town of Union said the programs are designed to foster growth and improvements, which include the Kick Start Entrepreneurial Grant Program, Small Business Sustainability Grant Program, Project Specific Infrastructure Improvement Grant Program, Reiminagine Union Demolition & Site Prep Grant Program and the 50/50 Commerical Facade Grant Program.

More information is on the Town of Union website. Applicants will need to contact Town of Union Economic Development Director Joseph Moody for an in-person meeting before filling out an application. Moody can be reached at 607-786-2945 or jmoody@townofunion.com.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.