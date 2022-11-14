Wintry mix getting ready to move in soon

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 21-27

Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow arrives in the late afternoon from SW to NE. Tr-2″ possible by 10pm. High: 35-39

Tuesday Night: Snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet. Icy conditions possible. Travel conditions will vary across the region and could be icy. Snow accumulation: Tr-2″. Ice accretion: Coating-0.10″ Chance of precipitation is 100%. Low: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather dominates tonight and through midday Tuesday before our first wintry mix system of the season starts impacting us Tuesday evening onward. Snow looks to arrive SW to NE after about 5pm Tuesday and will overspread the region before warm air sneaks in aloft and changes the snow into rain, sleet and freezing rain for the area. Snow accumulations could reach 1-3″ by 11pm Tuesday night. Ice accretion could range from a coating to 0.10″ overnight into Wednesday morning. Travel could be negatively impacted overnight into Wednesday morning. For more information, please download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 app from your app store.

SNOW, RAIN AND ICE ALL POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Conditions slowly improve Wednesday morning from west to east. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. No weather concerns are expected Friday through Sunday, but it will stay cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.