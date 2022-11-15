$10,000 raised through ‘October Drive Pink’ for breast cancer patients

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The UHS Breast Center received a $10,000 donation towards the Sock Out Cancer Foundation from Williams Toyota of Binghamton on Tuesday morning.

Through the Sock Out Cancer Foundation, UHS Breast cancer patients will directly receive financial support for non-medical needs such as rent, NYSEG, food and gas.

UHS Foundation Executive Director Cory Jacobs said even though they can’t pay patients’ medical bills, this can help put their minds at ease to focus on their treatment.

“Healthcare is expensive, we all know that,” said Jacobs. “So, the bills continue to come in. That’s where Sock Out Cancer steps up and says let us help you with your rent and your mortgage. We have fixed cars before so that folks can get to their appointments.”

Through employee fundraisings like “Jeans Day” and basket and PTO raffles, UHS was also able to double their efforts and raise an additional $10,000 in conjunction with the donation check on Tuesday.

On behalf of the department and staff, UHS Breast Center Manager Jennifer Zeggert said they are excited to give this money back to their community.

Williams Toyota raised the money through its October Drive Pink Campaign where for a month, they contributed $50 for every vehicle sold and $1 for every customer that came in for service.

Williams Toyota Vice President Dalton Williams presented the check and said it was heartwarming to meet the UHS Breast Center staff and partner with the community.

“We aren’t who we are without our customers supporting us,” said Williams.

UHS has begun working on fundraising for next year.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.