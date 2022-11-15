CDC says Broome County has ‘high’ level COVID-19 again

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County has a high community level of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The CDC indicates community spread of the virus through a low, medium or high ranking. If a county has a high level of COVID, the CDC recommends wearing a high-quality mask indoors and avoiding large gatherings if you are at high risk of getting sick.

Tioga County also has a high level of COVID, the CDC said.

The Broome County Health Department created a COVID-19 statistic dashboard when the pandemic began in March 2020 to showcase how the virus is affecting the area.

According to the dashboard, new 139 cases of the virus have been reported in Broome County in the last five days. 59 people are facing hospitalization due to the virus, as of Nov. 15.

On Tuesday, the CDC reported that six out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

