Come support the Chenango Valley Craft Fair

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Come to Chenango Valley Craft Fair on Nov. 19. It is the first fair to be held in two years.

Half of the proceeds from the fair will go to the Chenango Valley High School Senior Class and the other half will go to the Chenango Valley Warrior Fund.

The event will be held at the Chenango Valley middle and high school gymnasiums with transportation provided.

