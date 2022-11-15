Community welcomes new coffee shop ‘Batch Coffee’

Binghamton (WBNG) - The owners of Beer Tree are now providing more than just craft beer, as they embark on a new adventure in the coffee business.

Co-owners Brendan Harder and Chris Rhoades held the grand opening of new coffee shop “Batch Coffee,” located at 70 Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton.

They said they were inspired to get into craft coffee after working with Master Roaster Coe Young of Laveggio Roasteria on some craft beers for their Beer Tree Farm location.

“To be able to draw the parallels between the craft beer industry and the craft coffee industry, there are a lot of similarities,” said Rhoades. “The similarities being that there are so many differences within the process, that you have so many variables you can play around with and you can tweak to create the end result. That’s what made us fall in love with the craft beer industry, and it was very easy for that same thing to happen with coffee.”

Harder, Rhoades and Young have now teamed up to provide the community with house-roasted, ethically sourced and traded coffee.

“Everything we buy is ethically traded,” said Chief Coffee Officer Coe Young. “We’re committed to making sure that every part of this coffee chain, whether it’s the farmer, whether it’s the people at the mill, the importers -- everybody in that chain makes a living because that’s rare.”

Batch Coffee is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. It offers a variety of pastries and food, a drive-thru service, as well as an online shop.

The coffee shop is giving away 5,000 cups of free coffee to customers who use the drive-thru from 6 to 8 a.m.

