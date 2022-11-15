TUESDAY: Cloudy with late day snow. 0-T” 90% High 40 (36-42) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

An approaching low will give us clouds Tuesday. Snow will hold off until late afternoon

and evening and continue Tuesday night. This will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing

rain and rain. This will continue as rain and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold and quiet a few snow showers Friday. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing.

A cold front will give us snow showers Monday.

