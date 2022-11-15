Late day snow

Get ready for a wintry mix
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Cloudy with late day snow. 0-T” 90% High 40 (36-42) Wind E 5-10 mph

An approaching low will give us clouds Tuesday. Snow will hold off until late afternoon

and evening and continue Tuesday night. This will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing

rain and rain. This will continue as rain and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold and quiet a few snow showers Friday. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing.

A cold front will give us snow showers Monday.

