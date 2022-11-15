Snow, rain and wintry mix tonight

Tonight: Snow, rain and ice. Temperatures steady to slowly rising. Low: 31-34

Wednesday: Any wintry mix ends early. Mostly cloudy. Perhaps a sprinkle or flake in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

Snow looks to arrive SW to NE after about 5pm Tuesday and will overspread the region before warm air sneaks in aloft and changes the snow into rain, sleet and freezing rain for the area. Snow accumulations could reach 1-3″ by 11pm Tuesday night. An isolated higher amount is possible.

Ice accretion could range from a coating to 0.10″ overnight into Wednesday morning east into the Catskills and Poconos. If you have to travel overnight be mindful of changing weather and road conditions.

Conditions slowly improve Wednesday morning from west to east as the wintry mix moves out of the area to the east. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. No weather concerns are expected Friday through Sunday, but it will stay cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

