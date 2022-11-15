Southern Tier Tuesdays: Valley Chorus awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Valley Chorus is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Valley Chorus is the premier community chorus in the Twin-Tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania. The mission is to bring the people of the Valley together in song.

Get in the holiday spirit with the Valley Chorus at the holiday concert, “Christmas Time is Here” at the Keystone Theater in Towanda on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and at Waverly High School Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

The chorus will be singing a mix of classic Christmas songs and modern favorites.

