Southern Tier Tuesdays: Valley Chorus awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Valley Chorus is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Valley Chorus is the premier community chorus in the Twin-Tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania. The mission is to bring the people of the Valley together in song.

Get in the holiday spirit with the Valley Chorus at the holiday concert, “Christmas Time is Here” at the Keystone Theater in Towanda on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and at Waverly High School Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

The chorus will be singing a mix of classic Christmas songs and modern favorites.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mark Miner
Multiple crews respond to fire in Vestal
Johnson City man gets prison for slashing his own child’s grandfather with knife, broken glass
Batch Coffee Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Community welcomes new coffee shop ‘Batch Coffee’
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Tri-Town Theatre presents Oliver!
Tri-Town Theatre presents Oliver!
Schimmerling Nov. 14
Lawyers on Call: Car insurance
Motivational Mondays Nov. 14
Motivational Mondays: Called into the House
Pinz 4 Paws
Pinz “4″ Paws Nov. 19