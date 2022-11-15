Tioga County man pleads guilty to enticing 10-year-old for sex

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced the guilty plea of Joseph Swansbrough Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said 33-year-old Swansbrough of Willseyville, NY plead guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

The DOJ said Swansbrough admitted that he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old child in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him between September and October 2021.

Swansbrough also admitted that he traveled from his home in Tioga County to a prearranged meeting location in Broome County with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old child. The DOJ noted that he was in possession of candy that he promised to bring the child.

He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as a term of supervised release of five years to life.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 22, 2023.

